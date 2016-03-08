Inter, Icardi reveals his personal goal for the season
04 October at 18:30Inter Milan came back from behind to defeat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 yesterday evening, with goals from Radja Nainggolan and Mauro Icardi turning over an early goal from Pablo Rosario. The Dutch champions played well and managed to contain Inter up until the brink of half-time but by the hour-mark, Luciano Spalletti’s side looked in control.
Speaking to Inter’s TV channel after the game, Icardi reflected on the match:
“It was a beautiful evening, yesterday was important to do well as it is developing the group. After the victory against Tottenham at San Siro, we knew we could reach the top of the table and we took the field to get the three points against the PSV.
“My goal, beyond goals, is to win with the team, and if other goals come to the personal level, all right, but the thing that matters most is that Inter win and continue to do well, as we are doing.
“We will prepare for the match [vs Spal] in the best way, when you win you always come back to the field with a smile and work better.”
