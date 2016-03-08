Inter, Icardi reveals what is 'the best thing' for him

15 November at 11:45
Inter Milan captain and forward Mauro Icardi is currently on international duty, speaking to the official website of the Argentine national team about what it is like to play for your country:
 
“Wearing the shirt of Argentina, as also the coach Scaloni, is the best thing. Representing our country, beyond the jersey that everyone defends in their club, is something for which no words exist. We just need to give everything to represent the shirt and the country. I dream of winning a World Cup, the dream that I have since I was a child. I want to do well to get to the World Cup in Qatar, but first we have to think about Copa America.”
 
