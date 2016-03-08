Inter, Icardi sends warning to Barca after Milan derby victory
21 October at 22:55Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the Milan derby this evening at San Siro, captain Mauro Icardi scoring the winner late-on in injury time. Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Icardi had this to say:
“It was a derby and it was won, we have created a lot: a goal cancelled for offside, etc. We deserved to win: the victory came like that, even better: before going to the national team I said that we had to win: today we had to do it for all these people who filled San Siro today. what we do, surely we will take away the satisfaction.
“Barcelona? We are aware of our potential: we are a strong team, we can play with anyone.
“Chase Napoli and Juve? Our goal is to give continuity, then at the end of the year we will take the evaluations.”
Then, to Inter TV, Icardi said this:
“Game played well from the start, we had to close it before the many chances, but it was winning a derby so it's spectacular at the end.
“Emotions of the goal? I can not explain. I can only say: pleasure. To win like that, with a goal of mine at the end, it's really impossible to explain.”
