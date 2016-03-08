Inter, Icardi speaks out concerning his negative moment

SHOW GALLERY

Ex-Inter captain Mauro Icardi released a statement concerning the nerazzurri as well as his future, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"I decided to stay at Inter during the difficult times as I knew that I can help Inter get stronger. Even if we have had difficult times and FFP issues, I always decided to stay on. I received some very important offers in the past that other players would've had a very hard time to turn down. I have played with a lot of pain at times because I knew that I had to give my all for Inter and this shirt. I told my kids that winning isn't easy but to do it with Inter has a unique side to it. It was a dream for me to be captain of Inter while we started playing again in the Champions league this season. I have always respected the fans, the managers as well as the other players here at Inter. I have always loved Inter and I have made a lot of sacrifices. Respect is very important clearly and I have always showed this during my time at the club...'. More to come...