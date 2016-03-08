Inter, Icardi still doesn't train with team; only a physiotherapy session

Inter Milan are through to the next round of the Europa League, where they will take on Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. Inter breezed past Rapid Vienna over the two legs of their round of 16 and are going to be amongst the frontrunners for the tournament.Mauro Icardi is at the centre of another crisis at Inter Milan; the club's management and Icardi falling out partly down to his wife-agent Wanda Nara who has been playing tough in terms of negotiating a new deal for her husband and the nerazzurri. Icardi has missed the last three games and has not featured for the club since the 1-0 win against Parma.According to what has been reported by Sky Sports, Icardi is still not in full training with the team, simply having a physiotherapy session for his knee today and that is it. Icardi has a knee problem which is another reason why he is not present for the club at the moment - but is not helping things get any better for the Argentine.

