Furthermore, as revealed by CIES, who have analyzed the month of October, Icardi is the 'best striker of the month'. The ranking is based on the top five leagues in Europe (Serie A, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1).





In addition to Icardi, the likes of Ciro Immobile (second place) and Rodrigo Palacio (seventh place) are also on the list. Take a look at the picture of the ranking below. The Argentine is just on loan at PSG for the moment, although the Parisians have the opportunity to make the move permanent next summer, by activating the buy-out clause. According to Get French Football , the clause is set at €70m.

Since joining PSG from Inter in the summer, Icardi has played very well. In fact, in seven games he has scored as many goals, while assisting one as well. Therefore, it's safe to say that he has settled in quickly in France, after the doubts of leaving Inter in the summer.