Inter, Icardi the best striker of October amid PSG success: full list
31 October at 16:30Since joining PSG from Inter in the summer, Icardi has played very well. In fact, in seven games he has scored as many goals, while assisting one as well. Therefore, it's safe to say that he has settled in quickly in France, after the doubts of leaving Inter in the summer.
Furthermore, as revealed by CIES, who have analyzed the month of October, Icardi is the 'best striker of the month'. The ranking is based on the top five leagues in Europe (Serie A, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1).
The Argentine is just on loan at PSG for the moment, although the Parisians have the opportunity to make the move permanent next summer, by activating the buy-out clause. According to Get French Football, the clause is set at €70m.
In addition to Icardi, the likes of Ciro Immobile (second place) and Rodrigo Palacio (seventh place) are also on the list. Take a look at the picture of the ranking below.
.@MauroIcardi at the top! Best performing forwards for last month's European big league matches according to @CIES_Football performance algorithm. Access the interactive tool https://t.co/c0Xxg6FCDE #Icardi #immobile #willian #sterling #maupay #bouanga pic.twitter.com/KK6oxKlYEF— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) October 31, 2019
