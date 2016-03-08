Inter, Icardi to PSG is a done deal

Mauro Icardi to PSG is a done deal. The Argentinian striker will renew his contract with Inter until 2022 and move to the French capital on a loan deal for next season, with an option to buy €70m. Assuming everything goes to plan, Icardi will have his medical examinations later this afternoon before the deal is made official.This comes after a long summer for both Icardi and the Nerazzurri, with both Sporting Director Beppe Marotta and coach Antonio Conte stating that the striker wasn’t in the plans of the Milanese club for this season and Icardi refusing moves to Monaco, Roma and Napoli. A few days ago, Icardi filed a lawsuit against the Milanese side for multiple reasons, which confirmed definitively that we wouldn’t be seeing the 26-year-old wearing the Nerazzurri colours this season. This move will allow Inter to offload the striker and if he has a successful season in Ligue 1, see him leave permanently away from Milan.Apollo Heyes