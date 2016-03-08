Ancora fisioterapia per Mauro Icardi. Anche oggi, come riporta Sky Sport, l'attaccante dell'Inter non si è allenato e ha lasciato la Pinetina mentre i compagni di squadra stavano finendo la seduta. Non sarà convocato neanche per la sfida col Cagliari di venerdì sera. Ad Appiano Gentile, intanto, sono presenti Marotta, Ausilio e Baccin.
Inter: Icardi to skip Cagliari clash, Marotta arrives at Appiano
27 February at 13:55Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has just arrived at Inter's training complex where Mauro Icardi didn't train today. The Argentinean has just posted a controversial social media message on Instagram (WATCH) and according to Sky Sport he left Inter's training ground before the end of the training session done by his team-mates.
Marotta is overseeing the training of Inter together with Ausilio and Baccin. Meantime Icardi won't be included in the team that will face Cagliari next week-end.
