Ancora fisioterapia per Mauro Icardi. Anche oggi, come riporta Sky Sport, l'attaccante dell'Inter non si è allenato e ha lasciato la Pinetina mentre i compagni di squadra stavano finendo la seduta. Non sarà convocato neanche per la sfida col Cagliari di venerdì sera. Ad Appiano Gentile, intanto, sono presenti Marotta, Ausilio e Baccin.