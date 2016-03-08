Inter-Icardi: today is a decisive day

The Mauro Icardi saga continues today with a new chapter of this incredible story that begun exactly one week ago. Today, the Argentinean striker will undergo medical examinations at his knee. The Argentinean decided to stop his training with the rest of the team after that the club decided to remove him as the team's captain.



Icardi has been undergoing therapies since last week and today he will have a medical check at his knee at the Humanitas clinic in Milan. If the tests will be positive, Icardi will return to training with the rest of the team, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.



Wanda Nara has denied that the player has refused to play with Inter without the captain armband.