In a long interview with Le Figaro, Mauro Icardi spoke about his future as he's currently on loan at PSG, although the French side might decide to activate the buy-out clause in his contract. The striker, however, stressed that it is too early to speak about these things.

"My future? I'm at PSG this season and my goal is to give my best for this shirt. At the end of the season, around May or June, we'll see what happens. It's still too early to say anything. I want to enjoy this season, score and win with PSG," he stated.