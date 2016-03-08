Inter: Icardi trains with the team, possible return against Genoa

01 April at 15:00
Mauro Icardi is training alongside the rest of the team and could be included in Inter's squad list to face Genoa on Wednesday, Sky Sport reports. The Argentinean striker was left out Inter squad last night when the Nerazzurri faced Lazio losing 1-0. Luciano Spalletti hit out at Inter's former captain saying that he still doesn't deserve to play (READ HERE). According to the report, Icardi didn't have any word with Spalletti today but the fact that he is training with the rest of the team confirms that he could be eligible to play against Genoa.

