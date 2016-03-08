Inter, Icardi turns down move to Spain to look for Juve move: the details
26 March at 17:00Inter owned striker Mauro Icardi has turned down a move to Spain in order to push for a move to the Nerazzurri’s rivals Juventus, according to a report from Spanish media outlet elgoldigital via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 27-year-old Argentinian striker, who is currently on loan at Paris Saint Germain from the Nerazzurri is likely to return to Italy in the summer. The Parisians are not convinced enough about his performances to justify spending €70 million on the former Sampdoria forward, as well as fears about the fallout from the Coronavirus.
Real Madrid made an offer to Icardi, the report continues, but the player turned them down. Icardi wants to return to Italy, in part due to his family situation, with rivals Juventus the top of his preference list. The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1958 minutes. In that time, he has scored 20 goals and provided four assists.
Apollo Heyes
