Inter-Icardi, Wanda Nara ready to leave Tiki-taka

Wanda Nara- the wife of Mauro Icardi, is reportedly considering the option of leaving the Tiki-taka show in favor of a move to Paris.



Icardi was told that he isn't part of the nerazzurri's plans and Antonio Conte too said the same. While the Argentine was heavily linked with a move to Napoli and Juventus, but he sealed a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day. There is an option to buy for the Parisiens.



La Repubblica claim that Wanda is currently staying in Milan with Icardi's children but she is ready to leave for Paris and is considering the option to leave Tiki-taka.