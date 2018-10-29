Inter, Icardi: ‘What a nice return to Rome!’
30 October at 13:30Inter Milan prevailed 3-0 over Lazio yesterday evening, as Mauro Icardi scored twice and Marcelo Brozovic scored once in a convincing victory for the Nerazzurri. Inter Milan captain and goal-scorer Mauro Icardi posted a picture on Instagram after the match, with the caption:
“Fantastic night at the Olimpico in Rome, what a nice return after the match on May 20th”
Icardi celebrated the victory and referenced the match at the end of last season, where Inter qualified for this season’s Champions League with a 3-2 win over Lazio in the very same Olimpico in May.
