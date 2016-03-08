Inter, Icardi won't accept PSG move: he wants Juventus

Mauro Icardi's future is yet to be decided. After falling out with the Inter management last season, the Argentine moved to PSG on loan ahead of this campaign. So far, he has been very successful with the French side. However, that hasn't made his future any clearer.

PSG will have the opportunity of triggering a buy-out clause at the end of the season, but nevertheless, the striker would have to reach an agreement with the club for the deal to go through. Therefore, the situation remains entirely on Icardi himself.

According to reports from La Repubblica ( via Calciomercato.com ), the Argentine is going against the plans of Inter. Rather than opening up towards a move to PSG, he is opposing the potential redemption. The reason will make the Nerazzurri fans even more upset.

Per the newspaper, he wants to move to Juventus at the end of the season, as the Bianconeri have previously have been interested in the striker's services.