Inter, Icardi working to be fit to face Lazio

Icardi a terra Inter
22 March at 14:40

After his second day of training following his self-imposed exile from the squad, Mauro Icardi is looking to be fully fit for Inter’s match against Lazio on Sunday 31st March. Just as he did on his first training session yesterday, Icardi spent the first part of the session in the gym, and then trained on his own at Inter’s training ground. Spalletti is insisting the Argentine striker follows a strict recovery plan until Wednesday, and only then will he be allowed to rejoin team training. From Thursday onwards the focus will be on deciding whether Icardi is fit and ready to be named in the matchday squad to face Lazio at the San Siro.

