Inter, idea of Eriksen and fruitless contact with agent
29 November at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have established a contact with the agent of English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and is looking set to leave the club in the summer of 2020 as a free-agent.
New Spurs manager Jose Mourinho did try to change Eriksen’s mind but it is believed that the player is now looking forward to start fresh in a new project.
For this purpose, Inter’s hierarchy have established contact with the player’s agent last month but the meeting did not turn out to be fruitful.
It is believed that the player’s agent informed Inter that clubs like Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid are interested in signing the versatile midfielder and the player would prefer a move to Spain or France and that Italy represents a second choice for him.
Pasquale Guarro
