Inter identify alternatives for Arturo Vidal
29 July at 10:55Serie A giants Inter Milan are assessing alternatives to Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, who is a transfer target this summer.
Bayern Munich are willing to let Vidal go this summer and Inter Milan are interested in signing him, with the Chilean's contract set to expire next summer. Corriere dello Sport report that Inter are prepared to make an offer for him this summer, with Manchester United also interested in him.
Bayern are yet to be convinced about a possible deal for Vidal, but Inter have eyed Mateo Kovacic as a possible replacement, with the Croatian very much willing to leave Real Madrid this summer. The Los Blancos though, are unwilling to accept an initial loan deal for the midfielder.
Another alternative is Nicolo Barella- the Cagliari youngster whose agent is the same as that of Sime Vrsaljko and the Italian midfielder has already drawn links with the nerazzurri.
It is likely that Inter sign one of these three players this summer, with Vidal the priority as things stand.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments