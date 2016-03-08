Inter identify alternatives for Croatian star
15 July at 09:55Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing alternatives for their transfer target Sime Vrsaljko.
The Croatian full-back has been impressive for the national side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and will play in the tournament's final against France on Sunday.
Sky Sports report that with Atletico Madrid unwilling to sell Vrsaljko this summer, Inter have eyed Matteo Darmian and Davide Zappacosta as alternatives.
