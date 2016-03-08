Inter identify alternatives for Tottenham midfielder
14 July at 10:30Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified possible alternatives for Mousa Dembele, a deal for whom could reportedly be inching away.
Corriere dello Sport say that while a deal had initially been agreed by Tottenham and Inter for the Belgian, the amount of time Dembele is taking in deciding his future isn't doing Inter any good and they are losing patience.
Because of that, Inter have identified Mateo Kovacic and Leandro Paredes as possible alternatives, if a move for Dembele doesn't work out.
Paredes has previously plied his trade under Luciano Spalletti at Inter and with Milan Badelj now having joined Zenit St. Petersburg, Peredes' chances of leaving Zenit have increased.
As far as Kovacic is concerned, Inter would make a move for him if Real Madrid do sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer and that would increase the possibility of Kovacic leaving Real Madrid.
While Kovacic isn't someone who covers as much ground as Paredes, that will allow Mauro Icardi to do more.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
