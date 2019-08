For more news, visit our homepage. Should the negotiations for the two above fail to unblock, then the San Siro side are ready to focus on Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt's Ante Rebic (Gazzetta Dello Sport).

Cavani, at least for the moment, has said 'no' to a move to Inter, while Lukaku seems to be heading to Juventus. Therefore, the Nerazzurri are working to bring Conte a new striker.