Inter identify four targets to bolster midfield in January
10 October at 09:55Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan have identified as many as four targets to bolster their midfield in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Nerazzurri have been in the market to sign a midfielder after the departure of Radja Nainggolan, who is currently on loan at Serie A outfit Cagliari.
It was reported before that the Inter’s manager Antonio Conte was extremely interested in bringing Spanish giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal to the San Siro, but the deal did not materialise for numerous reason.
As per the latest report, La Beneamata have identified four targets out of which they would like to sing at least one in the January transfer window.
The list features Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic, English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Nemanja Matić, league rivals Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić and Dutch club Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.
Out of the four options, United’s Matic is likely to be the cheapest option of all because his contract with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer of 2020.
