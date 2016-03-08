Inter identify Nainggolan’s replacement

02 August at 16:55
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified the replacement for outgoing midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

The former Belgium international is set to join his former club Cagliari after being told by the Inter’s new manager Antonio Conte that he is not his plans for the next season.

And as per Tuttosport, the Milan-based club have identified Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal as the ideal candidates to replace the former AS Roma midfielder.

It is believed that the Catalan giants are ready to let go the both midfielders as they are in a process to generate funds in order to sign Neymar from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
 

