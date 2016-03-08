Inter identify Napoli’s Llorente as alternative to Chelsea’s Giroud
08 January at 11:30Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified league rivals Napoli’s Fernando Llorente as an alternative to English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club are in the market to bolster their attacking unit in order to increase squad depth and have been heavily linked with the French international who is in the final year of his contract and has lost his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer.
As per the latest report, Inter are still optimistic about signing Giroud but incase if thing does not go as per plan, they’ve identified Napoli’s Llorente as a perfect alternative.
The report further stated that Inter’s representatives have already had initial discussions with the counterparts in Napoli and discussions will intensify if Chelsea change their mind about selling the World Cup-winning striker in the mid-season transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments