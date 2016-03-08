Inter identify two alternatives for Chelsea outcast

Marcos Alonso is a target for Inter Milan but Chelsea do not intend to do Antonio Conte any favours and have set a provocative asking price of 45 million for the Spanish wingback, who is on the margins of Frank Lampard's project.



The Nerazzurri have not given up on the player and hope that Chelsea will lower their demands towards the end of the market session, as explained by Tuttosport.



In the meantime, however, Inter are preparing some backup options in the case of a negative outcome. Marcos Acuna is a player that interests Marotta, who knows a reinforcement for the left flank is necessary, but Sporting could also ask for a lot of money.



Another profile followed is that of Layvin Kurzawa, whose contract with PSG expires at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the chances of signing Faouzi Ghoulam from Napoli are decreasing.