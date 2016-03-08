Inter identify two midfield targets for summer 2020
28 October at 10:05Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified two targets to improve their midfield in the summer of 2020, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to bring reinforcements in the midfield department ever since the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte who has openly expressed his opinion regarding the lack of depth in the squad.
For this purpose, it is believed that the Nerazzurri’s have identified two targets for the next transfer window which they believe can strengthen the midfield to compete with the league leaders Juventus.
Those targets are Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Brescia’s Sandro Tonali.
Milinkovic-Savic is one of the hottest property in Europe and has been linked with a move to English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past.
On the other hand, Tonali is one of the most highly-rated midfielder in Italian football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs with in the country and abroad as well.
