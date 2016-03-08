Inter, important day for Vidal’s transfer business
16 December at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan will evaluate the feasibility on Monday for the signing of Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s midfielder Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after failing to cement a permanent spot in the starting XI.
There have been reports of Inter’s interest in signing the former Bayern Munich midfielder as manager Antonio Conter is eager to work with the player with whom he had relative success during his days at Juventus.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarachy will evaluate the feasibility of the operating by beginning negotiations with Barca.
It is believed that the current Spanish champions are not willing to let Vidal leave for less than €35 million fee which would prove to be a little too much for the Milan-based club who are ideally looking to sign the player on a loan with an option to make the deal permanent in the near future.
