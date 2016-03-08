Inter, important medical examinations tomorrow morning for Alexis Sanchez
14 October at 23:15Inter forward Alexis Sanchez will undergo key medical examinations tomorrow to identify the seriousness of his injury, according to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com.
The former Manchester United forward suffered an ankle injury late in Chile’s friendly match against Colombia after a strong tackle from Juventus player Juan Cuadrado. He left the Chilean national team early to return to Milan for tests, with the current estimates suggesting that the 30-year-old will miss up to two months due to the situation.
Tomorrow morning, he will undergo key tests which will allow the Nerazzurri to understand the extent of the injury and how long his recovery will be. This is a key blow for Inter coach Antonio Conte, who was hoping to use Sanchez in the Nerazzurri’s upcoming game against Sassuolo this weekend.
Only three days after the Sassuolo game Inter will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, meaning Conte may have to start Italian forward Matteo Politano against the Neroverdi on Sunday.
Apollo Heyes
