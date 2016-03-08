Inter in advance talks to sign Atalanta’s Kulusevski in January
03 December at 11:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are in advanced talks to sign league rivals Atalanta’s midfielder Dejan Kulusevski in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been linked with number of targets in order to bolster their midfield department for the rest of the season.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are currently working on two deals for the midfielders for the mid-season transfer window.
One of the midfield option Inter are currently working on is Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal whereas the second option they are working on is Kulusevski who is currently on a season-long loan at Parma.
The report further stated that negotiations for the 19-year-old is currently at the advance stage and a deal can be reached in January.
Kulusevski is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs from within Italy and abroad.
