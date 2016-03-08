Inter in negotiations with Torino for Zaza: the details
31 January at 13:40Inter in negotiations with Torino for Italian striker Simone Zaza, considering the player an alternative if they fail to sign Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are incredibly keen to sign a new forward today, with the remaining hours of the transfer window quickly ticking down. The Milanese side are unconvinced about former Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez, whose poor performance against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia has led them to push harder for a reinforcement today.
Inter are still working hard to secure the signature of Giroud, the report continues, but now Zaza is considered a viable alternative as well. The 28-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Granata until 2023, has previously played under coach Antonio Conte with the Italian national team in Euro 2016. The two clubs are in contact now to reach an agreement regarding a potential deal.
Apollo Heyes
