Inter in pole position to sign Real target Eriksen
01 January at 15:35Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are in a pole position surprisingly to sign English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen in the upcoming January transfer window, as per the Athletic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and has rejected number of offers for extension in the recent past.
According to the latest report, the Nerazzurri are now leading the race to sign Eriksen in the upcoming transfer window ahead Real Madrid and Juventus.
The 27-year-old has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.5 million.
Since then, Eriksen has represented his current club in 299 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 69 goals along with providing 89 assists.
In the ongoing campaign, the creative midfielder has managed to score three goals along with providing three assists in 22 matches in all competitions.
