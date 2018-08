The final qualification matches for this season’s UEFA Champiosn League took place tonight and, therefore, the pots have been finalised for tomorrow’s draw. The draw is set to take place at 5PM BST/6PM CEST in Monaco and the pots have been confirmed as:Pot 1: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, Lokomotiv Moscow, PSG and Manchester CityPot 2: Dortmund, Porto, Man United, Shakhtar, Napoli, Benfica, Spurs and RomaPot 3: Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, Valencia, PSV, Ajax and CSKA MoscowPot 4: Young Boys, Red Star, Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray,, Hoffenheim and AEK AthensAs Inter Milan find themselves in pot 4, they could, in a worse case scenario, see themselves in a group with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Monaco; or even Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon. At a best case scenario, Inter would find themselves in a group with Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, and Ajax, although this is an unlikely result.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.