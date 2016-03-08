Inter in pot 4 for Champions League draw; could face tough challenge
29 August at 23:30The final qualification matches for this season’s UEFA Champiosn League took place tonight and, therefore, the pots have been finalised for tomorrow’s draw. The draw is set to take place at 5PM BST/6PM CEST in Monaco and the pots have been confirmed as:
Pot 1: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, Lokomotiv Moscow, PSG and Manchester City
Pot 2: Dortmund, Porto, Man United, Shakhtar, Napoli, Benfica, Spurs and Roma
Pot 3: Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, Valencia, PSV, Ajax and CSKA Moscow
Pot 4: Young Boys, Red Star, Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim and AEK Athens
As Inter Milan find themselves in pot 4, they could, in a worse case scenario, see themselves in a group with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Monaco; or even Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon. At a best case scenario, Inter would find themselves in a group with Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, and Ajax, although this is an unlikely result.
