Inter in talks for Victor Moses
19 January at 09:20Due to the doubt looming over the Politano-Spinazzola swap deal, Inter have begun their search for an alternative (via Inter Worldwide).
According to football insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Nerazzurri executives are looking at Fenerbahce Victor Moses to help deepen the squad and slot in comfortably into former manager Antonio Conte's 3-5-2.
The Chelsea owned man has experience under the ex-blues boss as a wingback and would tactically implement himself efficiently at such a prompt stage of the season.
As of right now, there are no negotiations but the 29-year-old wingback is reportedly keen on a move to San Siro and the Turkish side are looking to free up some space to finish of their own January market.
Moses would be joining the likes of Danilo D'ambrosio, Biraghi, Candreva and Asamoah as the clubs fullbacks as Inter are expected to be loaning out Valentino Lazaro to the Premier League and Di Marco to Verona.
Anthony Privetera
