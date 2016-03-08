In fact, as reported by Sky Italia, Inter have re-opened talks with Matteo Darmian's agent, although the Nerazzurri are yet to make a final decision on the matter.

Spalletti has tried Asamoah in the midfield, and thus a full-back could be needed. It's expected that the manager will make a decision in the coming days, as Napoli are also after Man Utd's defender. With that said, though, no agreements have been found and the race remains wide open.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have found a total agreement with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Arturo Vidal, who seemed destined to join Inter just a few days ago. However, Inter reportedly took a step back, thus allowing Barcelona to pounce.

As Luciano Spalletti continues to test different solutions for Inter ahead of the new season, the club is working hard on the transfer market to deliver what is needed.