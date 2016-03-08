Inter in talks with Man City for Danilo: the details
19 April at 18:45Despite Serie A entering its last month, Inter Milan are not focused only on the pitch and securing a Champions League spot but also on the transfer market, with the Nerazzurri directors in a constant hunt for reinforcements for Luciano Spalletti's team.
According to Sky Sport, Inter are negotiating with Manchester City for defender Danilo, who has already expressed his liking for the destination.
The possible basis of the agreement between the clubs would range between 20 and 22 million euros, with the initial request of the English club being 30 million. At the moment, there is no agreement on the contract with the player, with the Nerazzurri offering less than the current 5 million per year salary the Brazilian earns at City.
Inter have been looking for a competent fullback for some time now and Danilo has become the number one goal, especially after the injuries of Vrsaljko, who will not be redeemed and the unconvincing performances of Cedric Soares.
