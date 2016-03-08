Inter, Inda: 'Barcelona don't want Neymar anymore, they will pay Lautaro's release clause'
07 January at 10:45Journalist and transfer market specialist Eduardo Inda discussed Barcelona’s plans for this month’s transfer window on the Spanish TV show El Chiringuito via Calciomercato.com today.
“From what I know, Barça no longer want Neymar. The target is not him but Lautaro Martinez for whom they want to pay the release clause.”
The Blaugrana have been keen to sign Inter’s star Argentine forward, who has formed a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku this season. Lautaro Martinez has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 23 games for the Nerazzurri this season. The Catalan club are hoping the 22-year-old can be a viable replacement for the aging Luis Suarez.
Apollo Heyes
