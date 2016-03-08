Inter initiate contacts with Chelsea over wantaway defender: the situation

Thus far, the Nerazzurri directors have paid great attention to the midfield, which has been subpar thus far, also because of a few injuries. However, it's not the only department that they are working on, of course, also eyeing a move for Marcos Alonso.

The Chelsea defender, who was a regular starter under the management of Conte, lost his spot to Emerson Palmieri already last season. Furthermore, manager Frank Lampard has decided to completely shut him out, which hints at a January exit.

Conte was convinced to initiate contacts for the Spanish defender, also because of the recent physical struggles of Asamoah. According to Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Inter's idea is to offer a paid loan with a buy-out clause at €20m.

The elimination from the Champions League doesn't hold back the ambitions of Inter and Antonio Conte, who will soon be knocking on the door of CEO Beppe Marotta to get the ball rolling on the 2-3 reinforcements that are needed to stay in the Scudetto race.