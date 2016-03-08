Star Inter trio ruled out of Barcelona clash in Champions League
22 October at 09:55Inter are celebrating their late derby win but Luciano Spalletti is aware that the joy of his lads can’t last too long as the Nerazzurri are due to face Barcelona at the San Siro on Wednesday night.
The Italian tactician will have to do without Radja Nainggolan as the Belgian picked up an ankle injury last night and could remain out of action for several weeks. The Belgian is not going to be on the pitch on Wednesday night and Luciano Spalletti confirmed yesterday that his injury could be a lengthy one.
Inter could be forced to face Barcelona without the likes of Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic as well. Both Croatia Internationals suffered a thigh injury yesterday night and will be struggling to recover to face Barcelona on Wednesday night.
The La Liga giants will be without their star striker Leo Messi. Inter sent a message to the Argentinean star yesterday, hours before their win in the derby of Milan.
