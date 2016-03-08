Inter, interest from Premier League club in Gabigol
14 October at 23:00There is interest from England in Inter owned striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa, according to Italian media outlet PassionInter via Calciomercato.com.
Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old Brazilian forward, who is currently on a rampage in Brazil’s topflight with Flamengo. The Inter loanee has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Flamengo so far this season, reviving his career after a poor spell in Europe with Inter and Benfica.
The Nerazzurri value the player at €30 million, a figure worth taking a risk on considering his current form. Crystal Palace are at risk of losing their talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha next summer, with the striker keen to move to a bigger club after failed move this summer to Arsenal.
Inter are willing to sell Gabigol, who failed to meet expectations during his time with the Nerazzurri. However, coach Antonio Conte may decide to recall the player to their training camp in January before a final decision is made on his future.
