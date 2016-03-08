Inter interested in Almendra, face tough competition from Juve, Napoli and City
22 April at 12:01
At the new Inter, with Marotta, there will be more investments in interesting young people. The Nerazzurri radars are aimed in Italy, but also abroad to Argentina, where Agustin Almendra plays.
He is 19 years old, he is one of the emerging stars at Boca Juniors and at home, he is compared to Riquelme for his remarkable qualities and for the role he hole between the lines of opposition midfield and defence. Almendra is, in fact, an offensive midfielder, with great technique and game vision. Marotta has followed him in recent months, Juve and Napoli have considered a move. While from abroad, Manchester City are rumoured to be interested in his great talent.
15 games with a goal and an assist in the Argentine league with 2 appearances also in Libertadores. The Nerazzurri club has not yet presented official offers to the Argentine club but is keeping it under observation. Under contract until 2022, Almendra has a termination clause worth 20 million euros. Inter care closely monitoring his progress and already has an idea to lower the demand of the Argentines or grant Boca to keep Almendra on loan for a period to be agreed.
