Inter, interested in Babacar as Lukaku backup
30 August at 17:30According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Inter are also interested in Khouma Babacar as a backup to high profile signing Romelu Lukaku. The 26-year-old Senegalese striker joined Sassuolo last year and has scored nine goals in 42 league appearances for the Neroverdi, after coming through Fiorentina’s youth academy and spending 10 years in Florence. Despite the approaching transfer window closure, Inter are still keen to strengthen the squad as much as possible in order to compete with Juventus for the Scudetto.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments