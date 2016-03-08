Inter interested in Hoffenheim midfielder Grillitsch but January move unlikely
13 November at 18:00Inter are interested in signing Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch as a backup for core midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
Grillitsch, who is contracted to the German side until 2022, has been an important player so far this season for Hoffenheim, helping them stay within five points of league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach and win five games in a row. He has made 11 appearances for the club this season, scoring a goal and providing two assists in the process.
The Nerazzurri are keen to sign the 24-year-old Austrian, who is valued at around €20 million, as they look to strengthen their squad and improve on their midfield depth. However, considering the player’s potential cost as well as his importance to the German club, a summer move looks more likely than one in the upcoming January transfer window. He averages around 37 passes per game, with a success rate of 89%.
Apollo Heyes
