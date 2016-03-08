Inter, interested in Sassuolo's Matri
30 August at 15:15According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Inter are interested in 35-year-old Italian striker Alessandro Matri, currently applying his trade at Sassuolo, where he has played since 2016. The Nerazzurri are interested in the forward as a low-cost idea to strengthen the offensive department, with the Mauro Icardi situation still developing despite the imminent arrival of the closure of the transfer market. The former Juventus striker’s contract expires with the Neroverdi next summer, and so the deal should be a cheap one for the Milanese side.
Apollo Heyes
