Inter interested in signing Atalanta's midfielder
05 November at 17:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing Atalanta’s midfielder Dejan Kulusevski in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by sempreinter.com.
The 19-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and is currently on a season-long loan at Parma.
The Milan-based club have been in the market for quite some time now to find reinforcements for their midfield department and have been linked with the likes of Nemanja Matic from English Premier League outfit Manchester United, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal from Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Sandro Tonali, Sergej Milinković-Savić from league rivals Brescia and Lazio.
As per the latest development, the Nerazzurri’s hierarchy have now turned their attention towards Kulusevski and are looking to sign him in the January transfer window to avoid any competition.
The Sweden U21 international is having a very good season for Parma where he has scored two goals and provided five assists in just 12 matches in all competition.
