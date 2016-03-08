Inter interested in signing Chelsea’ Alonso in January
09 December at 11:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran left-back Marcos Alonso in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has lost his place in the starting XI since the arrival of Frank Lampard as the manager in the summer who has preferred Emerson Palmieri as the number one left-back at the club.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club’s hierarchy are interested in signing Alonso and are ready to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.
The 28-year-old has been at the London-based club since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Serie A outfit Fiorentina for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.
Since then, Alonso has represented the Blues in 133 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 19 goals along with providing 16 assists.
