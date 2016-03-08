Inter interested in Spurs duo: report
07 September at 09:30Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in two players from English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, according to Daily Mail.
The report stated that the Milan-based club will make a move for Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen and veteran defender Toby Alderweireld in the January transfer window.
Both players are now in the last year of their contract and if they won’t extend their contract, they will be allowed to negotiate with any club in January.
