Inter interested in Spurs duo: report

conte, inter, 2019/20, sguardo, san siro
07 September at 09:30
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in two players from English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, according to Daily Mail.

The report stated that the Milan-based club will make a move for Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen and veteran defender Toby Alderweireld in the January transfer window.

Both players are now in the last year of their contract and if they won’t extend their contract, they will be allowed to negotiate with any club in January.

For more stories, please visit our home page.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.