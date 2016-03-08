Inter interested in Timo Werner: report

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing young RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to Sky Sports.



The Milan-based club are in the market to sign a backup for a new record signing Romelu Lukaku and was heavily linked with AS Roma’s Eden Dzeko.



However, the former Manchester City forward surprisingly extended his contract with the Rome-based club which left Inter with few options going forward.



As per the new development, the Nerazzurri are now interested in Werner who is highly-rated in the footballing circles in the continent.



However, it will be interesting to see if Inter will be able to get the deal over the line as Werner has just 12 months left in his contract with Leipzig and it was reported earlier that he already had a pre-contract agreed with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

