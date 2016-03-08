Inter interested in Udinese’s Lasagna: report
14 September at 16:33Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in Udinese striker Kevin Lasagna, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italy international is an important member at Udinese where he has scored 19 goals in 67 league appearances since joining the club in the summer of 2017.
If the reports are true, this will be not the first time when the 27-year-old has been linked with a move to San Siro as it happened before as well but nothing was materialised.
To read more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments