Inter invited to sign Arsenal centre back?
10 January at 22:40According to respectable Inter outlet FC Inter News, Arsenal central defender Shkodran Mustafi has been offered to the Nerazzurri in hopes of getting the 2014 world cup winner off the books as soon as possible.
Mustafi's time at Arsenal has been a stressful one to say the least after coming under constant scrutiny and criticism from the fans due to his poor form and ability to make mistakes at the back.
The German international who was a main protagonist in the 2014 world cup win,
Calciomercato reports that, at the moment, however, the Nerazzurri club has no intention of opening the doors to the former Sampdoria player, unless some circumstance arrives in which Diego Godin would want to leave Milan to return to Spain.
Anthony Privetera
