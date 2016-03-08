'Inter is an endlessly beautiful mystery'



Enrico Mentana, journalist and Inter fan, on Facebook had his say about Icardi returning to the field.



"Yesterday Icardi returned to the field after all that happened. He gave an assist to his less beloved companion, Perisic, hit a post, he got a penalty he scored. When he scored the Nerazzurri head ultra in the stands ordered the fans not to cheer. A more adequate response to such behaviour would be the confirmation of Icardi for the coming seasons, considering yesterday's Inter, it would be of interest to the team and to the club. In my opinion, in general, whoever has a striker like that does good to keep it tight. But Inter is an endlessly beautiful mystery, to quote the poet "

